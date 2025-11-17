Priyank targets ‘Vichar Parivaar’ during RSS march in his constituency, alleges opaque influence across institutions

BENGALURU: With RSS cadres conducting their Patha Sanchalana (route march) in his constituency -- Chittapur -- on Sunday, IT-BT Minister Priyank Kharge launched a sharp critique on social media, alleging the existence of a vast and unaccountable network he termed “viRSS”.

In a series of posts, Kharge claimed that the so-called “Vichar Parivaar” - a cluster of organisations ideologically aligned with the RSS - functioned as a “shadow structure” exerting disproportionate influence across various national institutions.

According to the minister’s post, the network wields control in areas such as bureaucracy, education, media, civil society and electoral financing. He claimed that the group operates without transparency or public accountability. “This is not influence; this is occupation,” Kharge wrote, citing journalists and analysts who have previously raised concerns about ideological capture of key institutions.

Despite RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat’s recent clarification about RSS funding being ‘Guru Dakshina’, Kharge alleged that the network relied on opaque financial channels, including benami donations, shell entities and electoral bonds, claiming that large sums of money had been funnelled into political activities without public scrutiny.

He also questioned why no investigative agency had examined trusts or organisations linked to what he described as the “Vichar Parivaar ecosystem”, despite what he called “clear red flags.”