Raichur villagers allege industries polluting Krishna river; Upa Lokayukta flags illegal mining, RIMS lapses

BENGALURU: Several industries in Raichur district are allegedly discharging untreated chemical effluents into the Krishna river, causing widespread skin ailments among villagers and farmers, besides killing fish and harming livestock and pets. These were among the grave complaints presented to Deputy Lokayukta (Upa Lokayukta) Justice B Veerappa during his recent visit to the district.

Villagers from Chikkasooguru Gram Panchayat told the Upa Lokayukta that 15 companies in the Vaddaluru Industrial Area were directly releasing toxic effluents into waterways that eventually flow into the Krishna. The polluted river water is used for drinking, farming and daily needs by surrounding villages, they said, adding that the units had not installed sewage treatment plants (STPs).

Taking serious note, Justice Veerappa observed that the Environment Officer, Panchayat Development Officer (PDO) and Taluk Panchayat Executive Officer had failed to inspect the area or issue notices to the violators. He ordered the Environment Officer to send agricultural produce grown using contaminated water for laboratory testing to assess its safety for human and animal consumption.

A suo motu case has been registered against Deputy Environment Officer Shailaja, PDO Sarojamma, TP Executive Officer Chandrashekar, Assistant Executive Engineer S Janardhan Nayak, Assistant Engineer O Govinda Nayak (Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board), and the Executive Engineer of Karnataka Neeravari Nigama – Raichur.