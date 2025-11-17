Raichur villagers allege industries polluting Krishna river; Upa Lokayukta flags illegal mining, RIMS lapses

BENGALURU: Several industries in Raichur district are allegedly discharging untreated chemical effluents into the Krishna river, causing widespread skin ailments among villagers and farmers, besides killing fish and harming livestock and pets. These were among the grave complaints presented to Deputy Lokayukta (Upa Lokayukta) Justice B Veerappa during his recent visit to the district.
Villagers from Chikkasooguru Gram Panchayat told the Upa Lokayukta that 15 companies in the Vaddaluru Industrial Area were directly releasing toxic effluents into waterways that eventually flow into the Krishna. The polluted river water is used for drinking, farming and daily needs by surrounding villages, they said, adding that the units had not installed sewage treatment plants (STPs).
Taking serious note, Justice Veerappa observed that the Environment Officer, Panchayat Development Officer (PDO) and Taluk Panchayat Executive Officer had failed to inspect the area or issue notices to the violators. He ordered the Environment Officer to send agricultural produce grown using contaminated water for laboratory testing to assess its safety for human and animal consumption.
A suo motu case has been registered against Deputy Environment Officer Shailaja, PDO Sarojamma, TP Executive Officer Chandrashekar, Assistant Executive Engineer S Janardhan Nayak, Assistant Engineer O Govinda Nayak (Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board), and the Executive Engineer of Karnataka Neeravari Nigama – Raichur.
Illegal mining rampant
Justice Veerappa also found rampant illegal stone mining and crushing units operating in Mitti Malkapur village, where operators had dug up to 200 feet without permission, far exceeding the statutory limit of 6 metres. Units were also mining in buffer zones, failing to carry out mandatory afforestation, and removing border stones to illegally extend quarry areas. The Mines and Geology Department had taken no action, he noted.
The Upa Lokayukta directed the Mines and Geology Department to launch an immediate crackdown on illegal stone mining, unauthorised crushing units and illicit transportation of quarried material in Raichur district. He also asked officials to submit a detailed compliance report, including the number of mining and crushing units registered under the GST Act, how many are drawing illegal electricity connections, whether any penalties have been imposed or cases booked, and the total outstanding royalty owed to the government. He observed that the lack of basic regulatory oversight has allowed large-scale illegal mining to operate with impunity.
Irregularities at RIMS Blood Bank
During an inspection at the RIMS Blood Bank, the Upa Lokayukta found no proper register, discrepancies between stock and issued units, and three expired platelet packets with no records of disposal. He said this reflected clear dereliction of duty by the Blood Bank Supervisor. Several patient complaints against RIMS were also noted.
19 suo motu cases registered
In total, the Upa Lokayukta registered 19 suo motu cases against officials from departments including Land Records, the Tahsildar’s office, Raichur City Corporation, Solid Waste Management, Food and Civil Supplies, and APMC, among others.