Woman 'gangraped' in Karnataka, four arrested

KOPPAL: A 39-year-old woman was allegedly gangraped by four men in this district, police said on Monday.

All four accused involved in the incident that took place on Sunday have been arrested, they said.

In her complaint, the woman stated that she had asked for financial assistance from one of the accused, who was known to her. He assured her of help and said he would give her Rs 5,000. To collect the money, he asked her to come to a place in Kushtagi taluk.

When the woman met him at the said location, he took her on a motorcycle to Yelburga on the pretext of giving her the money.

After reaching an isolated location there, three men joined him and allegedly gave her juice which she suspects was laced with sedatives, a senior police officer said, citing the complaint.

Later, the men allegedly sexually assaulted and raped her, the officer said.

After the incident, the accused fled the spot, police said, adding that the woman, who is undergoing treatment at a government hospital here, is stated to be stable, he said.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered under Section 70 (gangrape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and all four accused involved in the incident were secured late on Sunday night, he added.