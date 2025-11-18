BJP accuses Karnataka CM, ministers of ignoring governance

BENGALURU: Leader of Opposition in Assembly R Ashoka on Monday said CM Siddaramaiah and state Congress leaders are busy playing musical chairs for power instead of focusing on governance. He told the media that the CM, DyCM, ministers and ministerial aspirants are camping in Delhi lobbying for power.

Ashoka said he had repeatedly stated there would be a major political development in the Congress in November, but Congress leaders kept denying it. “If there is no leadership change, why are all Congress leaders camping in New Delhi and going to AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence?” he asked. “If the cabinet expansion happens, DK Shivakumar will be sidelined, and going to temples and performing pujas will go in vain.”

He said the CM and ministers have ignored the problems of sugarcane farmers, human-wildlife conflict, and compensation for rain damage has not been given.

On the CM meeting Prime Minister Modi in New Delhi on Monday, he said it is a political game by Siddaramaiah, who had stayed away from the GST Council meeting.