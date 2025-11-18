Dharwad bench of Karnataka HC refuses to vacate stay on GO banning private events in public places

DHARWAD: A single-judge bench of the Dharwad bench of the Karnataka High Court refused to vacate its interim stay order against the State Government’s notification restricting private organisations from conducting their activities in public places. The bench posted the next hearing to December 15.

After the GO, seen to be aimed at restricting RSS activities, individuals and NGOs had filed a petition before the high court. At its first hearing, the single-judge bench had stayed the government order. The advocate representing the state government challenged the order before the double bench, which refused to vacate the interim order and asked the advocate to go before the single bench again.

On Monday, Advocate-General Shashikiran Shetty requested the court to vacate the interim order, but the bench not only refused, but also held that the government’s order was a clear violation of Article 19 1 A, B.

The bench asked Shetty why he did not go before the Supreme Court. He replied that a review had been done. The bench also asked how much time he needs to file an objection, to which Shetty sought four weeks. After agreeing to his request, the bench adjourned the hearing to December 15.