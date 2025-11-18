Karnataka Cabinet rejig, leadership change: Kharge puts ball in Rahul’s court

BENGALURU: Even as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah met All-India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday evening and proposed a cabinet reshuffle, the latter suggested that another round of talks with LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and AICC General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal is required before a final decision is taken, sources said.

After holding deliberations with both Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Kharge seems to have put the ball back in Rahul’s court.

The Grand Old Party, recovering from intense drubbing in Bihar polls, is likely to take time before deciding on any change in the cabinet or CM’s post. Excise Minister RB Timmapur told reporters in Delhi that he did not feel a cabinet reshuffle is on the cards anytime soon.

But the Siddaramaiah camp is upbeat that Kharge gave a green signal for the reshuffle, may be after the Karnataka winter legislature session starting December 8. The high command will also take Shivakumar, who is insisting on a change in leadership, into confidence before making any changes, sources said.

On Saturday, Siddaramaiah met Rahul and pitched for the reshuffle. That prompted Shivakumar and his brother DK Suresh to meet Kharge on Sunday. Shivakumar reportedly insisted that the change in CM’s post be addressed first.