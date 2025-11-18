Karnataka to launch own affordable AI computer: IT Minister Priyank

BENGALURU: To take computing to the grassroots and make it more affordable, IT-BT Minister Priyank Kharge announced the launch of KEO — an AI-ready personal computer. Designed, developed, and assembled completely in Karnataka, KEO, which stands for Knowledge-driven, Economical and Open Source, is said to offer a full computing experience at an affordable price.

Without revealing the price or the design, Kharge said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will officially unveil the device, developed by the Department of Electronics, IT and BT, along with KEONICS (Karnataka State Electronics Development Corporation Limited), at the Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS) that will be inaugurated on Tuesday.

Addressing reporters at the curtain-raiser of BTS here on Monday, Kharge boasted that no state government anywhere in the world had taken this kind of disruptive tech and said KEO is Karnataka’s answer to bridge the digital divide.

Explaining why the state government jumped into developing KEO, he said, “Less than 10% of Indian households use computers, which is 15% in Karnataka. Over 60% Indian students are not able to access online learning opportunities due to a lack of devices, and that is directly contributing to higher dropout rates. We intend to take computing to the grassroots and make it affordable now and cheaper in the future.”

He said KEO has been developed to ensure that every student, engineer, creator, innovator and household has access to a powerful and intelligent computer, not at the top of the pyramid, but at the grassroots. Kharge said it is not a ‘luxury device’, but an ‘inclusion device’ and that it breaks the cost and technology barrier.

“We missed the previous electronic revolution, but through KEO, we will be accelerating the future of Indian IT from Karnataka,” Kharge said.