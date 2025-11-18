Karnataka’s tech-first, inclusive policies are drawing investors: CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said Karnataka’s rise as a technology powerhouse is no accident; it is the result of visionary policies, deep institutional strength, and an ecosystem that nurtures creativity and excellence at every stage.

Speaking at the launch of the 28th edition of the Bengaluru Tech Summit, held under the theme Futurise and focusing on Deep Tech, the Chief Minister said Karnataka is the first state in India to launch a dedicated roadmap for quantum technologies.

He added, “A defining feature of our approach is inclusivity. Through the ‘Beyond Bengaluru’ initiative, we are consciously decentralising our technology economy by developing Tier-2 cities as the next-generation innovation clusters. This is not merely an economic strategy, it is a commitment to equitable growth. Every district in Karnataka must have access to the opportunities of the digital age. Every young person, whether in a metro or a small town, should have the chance to build a career in high-value technology and research.”

He called upon the innovators, researchers, founders, investors, students and leaders gathered to join the state in shaping the future. “Let us work together to ensure that Artificial Intelligence becomes a force for inclusion, that Quantum Technologies unlock new frontiers of science, that Biotechnology and SpaceTech push the boundaries of human progress, and that DeepTech solutions address the biggest challenges of our time.”

Also present on the occasion, Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar recollected the words of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said world leaders first come to Bengaluru and then to Delhi. This, he said, shows the power of Bengaluru.

The city is growing, he noted, adding that although it has problems, work is being undertaken to improve it. He said the government has proposed to invest ₹1.5 lakh crore to upgrade 132 km of Bengaluru’s roads with double-decker flyovers, tunnel roads and improved road infrastructure.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the event, the Deputy Chief Minister said that as the central government is working in coordination with the Maharashtra government to improve infrastructure in Mumbai, the same should be done for Bengaluru. People should not criticise but support, he added.

Also present on the occasion were Large and Medium Industries Minister M. B. Patil; Keonics chairman Sharat Bache Gowda; Jan Christian Vestre, Hon’ble Minister of Health and Care Services, Norway; Ilse Aigner, Hon’ble President of the Bavarian State Parliament, Germany; Rafal Rosinski, Hon’ble Deputy Minister, Digital Affairs, Poland; and Lord Mayor Nicholas Reece, Lord Mayor of Melbourne, Australia.