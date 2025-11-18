Potential for partnership with German province Bavaria: Karnataka Industries Minister Patil

BENGALURU: Karnataka Industries Minister MB Patil on Monday said that Karnataka and the German province of Bavaria have both made significant strides in information technology, aerospace, defence, research and development, semiconductors, and innovation.

“These advancements offer substantial potential for bilateral collaboration and investment,” Patil said.

The minister held discussions with a high-level delegation led by President of the Bavarian State Parliament Ilse Aigner in Bengaluru on Monday. The delegation expressed its desire for Karnataka to be recognised as a “privileged partner” of Bavaria.

Patil noted that Bavaria is a global leader in supercomputing and quantum technologies. Karnataka, too, has formulated an exclusive quantum technology policy, and with the presence of Lam Research in the sate, strong prospects for collaboration exist, he added.

Patil said universities from Bavaria may consider setting up campuses in the upcoming KWIN City, and academic partnerships with local universities would be beneficial. More than 200 Indian companies currently operate in Germany, while over 2,000 German firms have established a presence in India, he added.