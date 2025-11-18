Revise steps of KSET results declaration, Karnataka HC tells University of Mysuru, UGC

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court has directed the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) Centre, University of Mysuru and University Grants Commission (UGC) to revisit the “Procedure and Criteria for Declaration of KSET Results” and ensure that the rule of reservation as mandated in the Karnataka Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes (Reservation and Appointment etc) Act of 1990 is followed while declaring the results and certifying the candidates as eligible, subject-wise and category-wise.

Justice R Devdas passed the order while partly allowing a petition filed by Gopala A of Bengaluru, who appeared for (KSET) in 2021, and directing the authorities to declare him as successful and issue a certificate of SET to him.

The court noticed that the first two steps prescribed in the “procedure and criteria for declaration of KSET results” do follow the requirement of identification of slots and for providing reservation. However, the court pointed out that the third step gives a go-by to the requirement of law in the matter of reservation, as prescribed in the Act of 1990.

The third step should therefore be replaced by following the roster point prescribed by the state government. Following the roster would be a simple solution for providing reservation, in the matter of certifying candidates, subject-wise, said the court, adding that the formula prescribed by the UGC for SET does not take care of the statutory requirement of reservation enabled by the Act.