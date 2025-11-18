Tigress behind farmer’s death in Mysuru captured after intensive search operation

MYSURU: A tigress that killed a farmer and was responsible for several other attacks in Mullur village panchayat last month was safely captured by forest officials in the early hours of Tuesday, following an intensive search and containment operation.

The 10-year-old tigress had created panic in the region over the past few days after it killed Rajashekarappa a farmer, and reportedly preyed on two cattle in separate incidents. With this capture, a total of eleven tiger and its cubs have been captured in the region since last month.

Based on repeated complaints and rising fear among villagers, the Forest Department launched a coordinated operation to trace and capture the big cat.

The operation was led by Prabhakar S, Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF), along with wildlife veterinarian Dr Wasim, Rajesh S D, RFO, Rajeev, and the forest department's Drone Surveillance Team. Officers Deepak, DRFO, and several ground staff also played key roles.

To track the tigress in the dense terrain, the team made extensive use of thermal drones, which helped in pinpointing the animal’s movement. A team of trained elephants, Bheema, Mahendra, Sugreeva, and Prasantha, was deployed to assist in navigating the forest patches and pushing the tigress out of hiding.

After several hours of careful monitoring, the tigress was successfully darted and captured without further harm to locals or the animal.

Officials confirmed that its age, pugmarks, and behavior pattern strongly indicate it is the same tigress involved in the recent fatal attack and cattle kills.