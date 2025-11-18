Urban Local Body polls: Karnataka HC issues notice to state govt on PIL by election commission

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Monday issued notice to the state government on the public interest litigation filed by the State Election Commission (SEC) alleging that it has not issued a final reservation notification to conduct the elections to 187 municipalities (urban local bodies) for which the term is expiring between October and December 2025, despite repeated requests.

A division bench of Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice CM Poonacha passed the order to issue notice to the Chief Secretary and Additional Chief Secretary of the Urban Development Department to submit their response, after hearing the petition filed by the SEC.

The SEC, through its advocate Vaishali Hegde, stated in the petition that the State Government is bound to issue the reservation notification under Section 42 (2-A) of the Karnataka Municipalities Act, 1964, for the posts of president and vice president to all the municipalities. Unless it is issued, the SEC will not be in a position to declare and conduct the elections.

Under such circumstances, the SEC is handicapped in taking further steps in the preparation, announcing and conducting the elections to 187 municipalities, including 47 city municipal councils, 91 town municipal councils and 49 town panchayats, the SEC, represented by its Under Secretary, alleged.