Bengaluru: Men posing as IT officials stop ATM cash van, flee with about Rs 7 crore

In a shocking case of impersonation and daylight robbery, a group of unidentified men, allegedly posing as Income Tax officials, intercepted an ATM cash van and fled with about Rs 7 crore in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

According to a PTI report citing police, the group of men arrived in a car carrying a 'Government of India' sticker and stopped the van --which was transporting cash from a bank branch in JP Nagar-- near the Ashoka Pillar.

The men reportedly said they wanted to verify documents and then forced the van's staff into their car along with the cash, which is estimated to be about Rs 7 crores.

The men allegedly drove towards Dairy Circle where they dropped the staff and sped away with the cash, police said.

Over 50 CCTV camera footages are being examined to trace the route taken by the vehicle and identify those involved.

State Home Minister G Parameshwara assured that the culprits will be nabbed at the earliest.

Speaking to media, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh said the incident occurred this afternoon under the Siddapura police station limits.