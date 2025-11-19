Circular economy no longer an option but a necessity, says Minister Eshwar Khandre

BENGALURU: To mark 50 years of Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) a conference on circular economy and sustainability was organised in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Karnataka Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar B Khandre stressed that due to the failure of the old economic model — ‘take, make, use and discard’— the circular economy is no longer an option but a necessity.

Khandre stressed that India can no longer treat nature as an “unlimited warehouse.” He argued that rethinking how society produces, consumes, reuses and regenerates resources can strengthen economic resilience, reduce demand on vulnerable supply chains, and boost green innovation.

KSPCB Chairman PM Narendraswamy said the KSPCB’s mandate has evolved significantly. “As the environmental regulator, our role extends far beyond enforcement.

We are ready to act as facilitators of change — promoting cleaner production, supporting circular business models, and building synergies across government, industry and academia.” He highlighted that sustainability demands a shift in mindset — from consumption to conservation and from compliance to commitment.

A panel discussion on environmental regulation compliance by local bodies was organised. Speaking on wastewater management, panelist Nalinakshi representing Karnataka Water Supply and Drainage Board (KUWS&DB) highlighted persistent gaps. “Local bodies readily support water-supply projects but are reluctant on underground drainage.

Residents oppose pipelines and hesitate to provide land for STPs, delaying projects,” she said. She added that 38 KUWS&DB-maintained STPs meet KSPCB and NGT norms, and 17 have received Jal Jeevan Mission incentives. However, lack of sewage tax collection in many Urban Local Bodies affects maintenance, and public acceptance of recycled water remains low.