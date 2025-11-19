Forest team rescues tusker stuck in canal after two-day effort in Karnataka

MANDYA: A tusker trapped in a 60 feet deep canal near Shivanasamudra (Bluff) in Malavalli taluk was rescued by experts from the forest department on Tuesday after an intense two-day operation.

The elephant, aged 10–12 years, was trapped in the canal since Saturday after it was caught in strong current while drinking water from the canal belonging to the Pioneer Genco Limited power plant near the Bluff. Employees of the power plant informed the forest department when the tusker failed to get out of the canal after a day.

Forest officials, led by Mandya DCF D Raghu and Mysuru DCF (Wildlife) IB Prabhugoud, began rescue efforts on Monday by first reducing the water flow in the canal. However, the high water level in the Cauvery River made it impossible to guide the elephant out through the gate.

Later, the KRS and Kabini dam authorities were requested to either reduce or halt discharge to lower the water level in the river. Meanwhile, the elephant was provided food and all precautionary measures were taken to ensure its safety.

The rescue efforts initially failed as the elephant kept moving 150–200 metres inside the canal. On Tuesday, officials tried to lift the elephant out of the water using a crane and drone support, but strong current hampered the operation.

Veterinarians Dr Ramesh and Dr Adarsh then administered two doses of tranquilizers, and after the elephant was tranquilised, it was safely lifted out of the water. The team used a heavy-duty hydraulic crane brought from Bengaluru to lift the tusker using a container.