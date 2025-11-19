Forest team rescues tusker stuck in canal after two-day effort in Karnataka

MANDYA: A tusker trapped in a 60 feet deep canal near Shivanasamudra (Bluff) in Malavalli taluk was rescued by experts from the forest department on Tuesday after an intense two-day operation.
The elephant, aged 10–12 years, was trapped in the canal since Saturday after it was caught in strong current while drinking water from the canal belonging to the Pioneer Genco Limited power plant near the Bluff. Employees of the power plant informed the forest department when the tusker failed to get out of the canal after a day.
Forest officials, led by Mandya DCF D Raghu and Mysuru DCF (Wildlife) IB Prabhugoud, began rescue efforts on Monday by first reducing the water flow in the canal. However, the high water level in the Cauvery River made it impossible to guide the elephant out through the gate.
Later, the KRS and Kabini dam authorities were requested to either reduce or halt discharge to lower the water level in the river. Meanwhile, the elephant was provided food and all precautionary measures were taken to ensure its safety.
The rescue efforts initially failed as the elephant kept moving 150–200 metres inside the canal. On Tuesday, officials tried to lift the elephant out of the water using a crane and drone support, but strong current hampered the operation.
Veterinarians Dr Ramesh and Dr Adarsh then administered two doses of tranquilizers, and after the elephant was tranquilised, it was safely lifted out of the water. The team used a heavy-duty hydraulic crane brought from Bengaluru to lift the tusker using a container.
Before this, firecrackers were used to drive the tusker towards the exit. During the operation, the agitated elephant bit a rescue rope, which had to be quickly freed. Two forest department drones were also damaged in the process.
After being lifted out, the elephant was administered first aid for infections on its trunk and legs. Once stabilised, it was transported and released into the Dhanguru forest area of the Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary.
Over 100 personnel, including Raghu, Prabhugoud, Mysuru Zoo executive director P Anusha, Tahsildar SV Lokesh, ACF Mahadevaswamy, Halagur CPI BS Sridhar, Zonal Forest Officer Gaviyappa, anesthesits Ranjan and Akram and the Leopard Task Force personnel, took part in the operation.
Raghu described it as one of the most challenging rescue operations undertaken and thanked senior officials and expert veterinarians for their guidance. He also urged local residents to remain vigilant about elephant movements.
Dr Ramesh said the tusker was weak after staying in the water fof four days. The tip of its trunk had turned pale and suffered a possible fungal infection on one leg. He said the animal will be monitored by a drone for a month.
Prabhugoud said that while multiple attempts were made to guide the elephant out through the canal gate, high water levels made it uncontrollable, leading officials to opt for tranquilizer-assisted rescue.