Karkala school sacks teacher accused of harassing students over sacred threads in Karnataka

UDUPI : A physical education teacher was fired from a Karkala school after a confrontation with parents went viral, sparked by his harassment of students for wearing their ‘janivara’ (sacred thread).

The principal of Morarji Desai English Medium Residential School dismissed guest teacher Madarasha S Makamdar on Monday. The dismissal order cited his actions of questioning students about their sacred threads and wrist threads and then forcing them to do hundreds of sit-ups.

The controversy erupted after students reported the teacher’s behaviour. Outraged parents and villagers gathered at the school, demanding immediate action. In a now-viral video, parents are seen confronting the teacher, asking why he demanded students remove their religious threads and perform 200 sit-ups.

While Makamdar apologised during the confrontation, the school administration proceeded with his termination.

The incident has drawn strong criticism from community leaders. Social thinker Ramitha Sooryavamshi stated that the teacher “insulted Hindu religious sentiments.” She emphasised the sacred thread’s religious significance and its role in mental and physical well-being, calling the harassment of young children unacceptable. Sooryavamshi has called for legal action against the teacher.