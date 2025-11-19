Karnataka plans new IT city at Bidadi as global investors eye Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government is planning to come up with yet another IT City near Bengaluru, this time at Bidadi in Ramanagara district, which was named Bengaluru South district just a few months ago. Announcing the plan, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar who is also Bengaluru Development Minister, on Tuesday said many investors from various countries are coming forward to invest billions of dollars in Bengaluru.

Shivakumar told reporters that leaders from several countries are meeting him. “They are excited about investing in Bengaluru and we are supporting their investments in every way possible. Representatives from 60 countries are participating in Bengaluru Tech Summit 2025,” he said.

According to him, the local talent, innovation, technology and startups will take Karnataka in a new direction, if encouraged properly.

“I always call upon the youth to compete at the global level. We will support those who come to Karnataka seeking opportunities,” he added.

Shivakumar said IT Minister Priyank Kharge and KEONICS head Sharath Bache Gowda are spearheading the Bidadi IT City idea. “There are about 25 lakh IT experts in Bengaluru and no other place on earth has this kind of talent pool. The Tech Summit will discuss the future of IT for the next three days,” he said.

Earlier, Shivakumar had announced the country’s first artificial intelligence powered integrated city at Bidadi, which is on the suburbs of Bengaluru. At present, Bidadi is an industrial hub.

On Tumakuru Metro

The Deputy Chief Minister said they are looking at the feasibility of extending the Metro services up to Tumakuru, as many leaders, including Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara, have told him that it should be taken up on the private-public partnership model. If someone wants to go to the moon, they have to at least examine, if that is possible, the DyCM said when asked about the demand.