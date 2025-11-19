Karnataka to prepare fresh DPR for Mekedatu project: Dy CM Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday said the State Government will prepare a new DPR (Detailed Project Report) on the Mekedatu balancing reservior project and submit it to the Centre.

Speaking to media persons after holding a meeting with senior officers, the DyCM said they discussed the measures to be taken by the state government to implement the project. They have to submit the DPR again with all the details about the project, including the extent of land, including the forest that would be submerged.

Shivakumar, who also holds the water resources portfolio, said the State government would submit a new report after addressing the shortcomings in the earlier report. He said that the government has opened the Mekedatu office in Harobele, and a separate office consisting of Chief Engineer and CCF has come up in Ramanagar.

Congress padayatra delayed it, says Basavaraj Bommai

Haveri MP and former CM Basavaraj Bommai said the state government should not bring politics into the Mekedatu balancing reservoir project and work closely with the Centre to get all approvals.

The Haveri MP appealed to the Centre to get the Detailed Project Report (DPR) approved so that the state can go ahead with the project.

Speaking to media persons in Bengaluru, Bommai accused the Congress of having done politics of padayatra over Mekedatu, which was the reason Tamil Nadu went to court with a miscellaneous application.

“Had the Congress not undertaken the padayatra, the project would have reached an advanced stage by now. Because of their padayatra, Tamil Nadu filed a miscellaneous case,” he said.“We knew that it (Tamil Nadu’s application) was going to be thrown out. Now that has been done, the state government has to take it up with the Centre,” he said.