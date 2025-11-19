Plan to convert schools into KPS draws criticism over forced mergers, student displacement

BENGALURU: The Education department’s announcement that existing government schools would be upgraded into Karnataka Public Schools (KPS) has drawn flak from educationists. They allege that on the pretext of starting a KPS and calling it a magnet school, the department is closing down government schools within 5km of the magnet school.

Last month, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education Madhu Bangarappa announced that 800 government schools would be upgraded into Karnataka Public Schools. He mentioned starting LKG to Class 12 under one roof so that students remain in the same school. Education would be in bilingual medium, and students can choose English or Kannada as the medium of instruction.

A set of documents and letters obtained by the TNIE states that seven government schools — four higher primary schools and three primary schools in and around Channapatna taluk in Bengaluru South — would be merged into one school, Honganuru Karnataka Public School, and teachers will be deputed. A meeting will be conducted with parents and SDMC members regarding the merger of the seven schools. Students will be provided Transfer Certificates on closure of the seven schools.

Similarly, 19 government schools in a 5km radius of the new KPS will be closed and merged into one in Chikkaballapur district. Officials from various departments of Bagepalli, Chikkaballapur, Chintamani, Gauribidanur, Gudibande and Sidlaghatta taluk have been told to conduct a meeting with parents and SDMC members.

Education expert Dr Niranjanaradhya VP criticised the government’s move to shut down existing schools and start public schools. “Instead of providing quality infrastructure, education and qualified teachers for the existing schools, they have decided to merge them into one school. The Congress government was against the National Education Policy but what is it doing now? NEP speaks of merger of schools,” he said.