Tanker topples, NH-52 blocked fearing gas leak in Karnataka

KANCHINA BAGILU: A methane tanker heading to Udupi crashed on National Highway 52’s Ankola–Yellapur stretch on Tuesday, prompting the district administration to block the movement of vehicles on both lanes, fearing a gas leak, and impose prohibitory orders in the area for people’s safety.

The incident occurred near Kanchina Bagilu village in Ankola taluk when the driver lost control of the vehicle. Arun, the Maharashtra-based driver, sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital.

Following reports of methane leakage, Uttara Kannada Deputy Commissioner Lakshmi Priya imposed prohibitory orders within 1km radius of the accident site. “I have imposed prohibitory orders under Section 34(b) (c) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, to restrict the people from going near the accident site until the tanker is cleared,” she said.