Three scholars from Bengaluru selected for Tata Transformation Prize

BENGALURU: The 2025 Tata Transformation Prize has been awarded to three research scholars from Bengaluru, one from the National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS) and two from the Indian Institute of Science (IIS).

The New York Academy of Sciences and Tata Sons announced the names and awarded them in three different categories- food security, sustainability and healthcare. Each winner will receive Rs 2 crore. These three winners were selected from 212 nominations from 27 states.

N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, said, “The scientific advancements achieved by this year’s winners are the result of years of sacrifice. The Tata Group is proud to support the winners in their endeavour.”

Nicholas B Dirks, president and CEO of The New York Academy of Sciences, said, “The Tata Transformation Prize celebrates scientific breakthroughs with the power to address pressing societal challenges while fostering economic progress and global impact. The 2025 Winners exemplify the power of Indian science to drive meaningful global change.”