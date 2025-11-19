Tumakuru Metro crucial to ease Bengaluru’s pressure: Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara

BENGALURU: Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara said the Bengaluru–Tumakuru Metro is essential to ease pressure on Bengaluru. With feasibility reports positive and investors showing interest, he questioned Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya’s concerns, stressing that development must be viewed beyond politics for the state’s progress.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Parameshwara said, “Tejasvi Surya is not aware of many issues in relevance to the Bengaluru-Tumakuru Metro project, and that is why he has raised concerns about the project.”

The minister said that thousands travel from Tumakuru to Bengaluru on a daily basis.

Nelamangala, Dabaspet, and Kyathasandra areas are rapidly growing. There is more pressure on Bengaluru and people living there are facing water shortages and traffic problems.

He noted that Asia’s largest industrial area has been built on 20,000 acres in Tumakuru and 200 industries have already come up. He said, “We have given space for a food park, Timex Japanese Factory, and a Japanese township.”

“I had proposed that the Metro project be taken to Tumakuru two years ago. The Chief Minister had announced in the 2024 budget that he would conduct a feasibility study.

He has given a positive opinion about the Tumakuru metro project in the feasibility report. He said that he has discussed with everyone and given permission to do the DPR,” the minister added.

He also informed the reporters that a few companies have come forward to invest in the PPP model.