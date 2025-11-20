Classic case of abuse of power: Karnataka HC slams AEE suspension over banner removal

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court stayed the suspension of an Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) of Ballari City Corporation, who was suspended for the removal of the banner of the husband of the corporation at Sangam Circle, a prohibited area, in Ballari.

“This would be a classic case of abuse of power by the disciplinary authority to place an officer under suspension who has only removed the banner that was erected in a prohibited area. Therefore, the order of suspension, which is on the face of it mala fide and a product of abuse of power, will not be permitted to stand. The impugned order of suspension shall remain stayed till the next date”, said Justice M Nagaprasanna, who passed the interim order after hearing the petition filed by AEE Munaph Patel Kahadar Patel (Environment) questioning his suspension order dated October 9, 2025, passed by the Secretary of the Urban Development Department.

“Only because the banner was of the husband of the corporator, an axe of suspension has fallen on the petitioner. The petitioner, who has only performed his duty in accordance with the law, is now facing the ire of suspension only because it is the political masters who are dictating such orders of suspension, albeit prima facie. It further shocks that the Commissioner of the corporation, who was a signatory to the resolution of the Corporation, recommends that the petitioner should be placed under suspension and the Secretary of Urban Development has passed an order of suspension on the said score”, the court observed.