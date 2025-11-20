‘Confident’ CM Siddaramaiah says he’ll present next budget

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday pitched himself to continue as CM, exuding confidence that he will present the next state budget for 2026-27 too.

“When I became finance minister the first time, a newspaper asked how Siddaramaiah, who cannot count a hundred sheep, can present a budget? I took it as a challenge and I have since presented 16 budgets. I will also present the 17th. I could do all this because I had the opportunity. Opportunity is important for the oppressed castes,” he stated.

He was speaking after inaugurating the golden jubilee of the LG Havanur R report, organised by the Karnataka State Backward Castes Union at Jnana Jyothi auditorium.

He regretted that backward castes and Dalits are joining BJP-RSS-ABVP even though they know BJP-RSS ideology is against their progress. “All those who are fighting in the name of God and religion are our backward castes. Those who have joined BJP-RSS for selfish reasons are the ones who talk like Hedgewar, rather than the original RSS leaders,” he commented.

He said former chief minister D Devaraj Urs had termed the Havanur report the Bible of backward castes and the Supreme Court had also appreciated it.