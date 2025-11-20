Don’t renege on promise to hand over power to Dy CM DK Shivakumar: BJP MLC to Congress

BENGALURU: Adding a twist to the ongoing chatter around “November Kranti”, BJP MLC AH Vishwanath on Wednesday accused Congress of reneging on its promise to hand over the chief minister’s post to DCM DK Shivakumar after 30 months.

“Everyone knows the arrangement was 50:50,” he said. Reneging on such an understanding amounted to betrayal, he warned. He cautioned the ruling party about the fallout of ignoring such agreements. “When JDS broke its promise to Yediyurappa, we saw the consequences. Do not underestimate the possibility that your denial today could push governance towards BJP,” he remarked.

Asked why he was speaking on Congress issues while still being in BJP, he said, “I spent 45 years of my political life in Congress.” On government neglecting Kuruba welfare, he alleged that a Rs 450-crore NABARD project for nomadic Kurubas, cleared during the Bommai regime, was sent back unutilised after Congress assumed office.

ST reservation for Kurubas was not pushed despite eligibility. A long-pending proposal for a community-run medical college was never approved, and an engineering college in Mysuru remained stalled for years.