ED files prosecution complaint against former MUDA commissioner GT Dinesh Kumar

BENGALURU: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Bengaluru, has filed a prosecution complaint against former Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) commissioner GT Dinesh Kumar before the Special Court to try cases against former and current MPs/MLAs in connection with the alleged large-scale illegal site allotment scam.

According to the ED, the evidence collected during the investigation indicates Kumar’s “active involvement in a comprehensive money-laundering scheme executed within the MUDA during his tenure”. The investigation revealed widespread violations of statutes, government orders, and guidelines in the allotment of MUDA sites.

Kumar played an “instrumental role” in facilitating illegal compensation site allotments to ineligible individuals and entities, the Central agency said, adding that it has also gathered evidence of bribes paid in the form of cash, bank transfers, and movable and immovable assets in exchange for the illegal allotments.

The modus operandi allegedly involved identifying ineligible beneficiaries, using fake or incomplete documents, and backdating allotment letters. The ED found that the illegal gratification was channelled through a co-operative society and bank accounts of the former commissioner’s relatives and associates, who were allegedly used to purchase some of the illegally allotted sites. Kumar was arrested on September 16, 2025, and remains in judicial custody. The ED has so far attached 283 illegally allotted MUDA sites and three immovable properties worth Rs 450 crore.