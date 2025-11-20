Homosexuality a fact among Yakshagana artistes: KDA chairman Purushottama Bilimale

MYSURU: Kannada Development Authority (KDA) chairman Prof Purushotham Bilimale has sparked a controversy, saying that most Yakshagana artistes are homosexuals.

Speaking at a function of the release of the books ‘Dharege Doddavara Kavyagala Elu Patyagalu’ and ‘Navu Kooguva Koogu’, organised by the University of Mysore’s Prasaranga in association with the Arivu Shaikshanika Mattu Samskruthika Trust, at Kuvempu Auditorium on Tuesday, Bilimale referred to ongoing discussions about the Supreme Court’s views on homosexuality.

“In Yakshagana, homosexuality is unavoidable,” he said, adding that men performing female roles often face intense pressure. “Today’s youth say Deepika Padukone is their first crush. For us, our first crush was often the men portraying female characters. When we were young, we admired the beauty of those playing these roles. This form of relationship between artistes is also in a crisis,” he remarked.

Bilimale claimed that artistes who travel for six to eight months for performances often struggle to find marriage partners. He alleged that some of them develop crushes on those performing female roles, and often rejections could impact professional retaliationships.

“If an artiste in a female role resists, the Bhagavatha (stage manager) may deny them dialogues during the play, effectively taking revenge. Losing dialogues and losing opportunities in future fairs and festivals affect their livelihood,” he said.