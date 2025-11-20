ISRO’s PRL scientists study comet 3I/Atlas

BENGALURU: The Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO’s) Physical Research Laboratory (PRL) scientists on Wednesday took a close look at the mysterious interstellar comet 3I-Atlas that is currently cruising through the inner planets of the Solar System towards the Sun. They have shared details of the recent findings about 3I/Atlas, including its tail.

The observations were made with the PRL’s 1.2m telescope. The comet is currently on its way out of the inner solar system after the perihelion passage – the point in its elliptical orbit closest to the sun.

The images captured showed a near-circular coma, the researchers noted. “The coma is the large, glowing atmosphere of gas and dust that forms around its nucleus as it gets closer to the Sun.

It is created when the Sun’s heat causes the frozen ices on the nucleus to vaporize, or sublimate (rate of release), releasing gas and dust that form a large, diffuse cloud. In the present observing geometry, the dust tail, if present, would be pointing away from the Sun behind the comet as seen from the Earth, while deep wide field multi-band images may show the ion tail.”