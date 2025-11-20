Karnataka government to offer loans at 3 per cent interest to women-led firms

BENGALURU: Karnataka on Tuesday signalled a renewed push toward women-led enterprise, with ministers Lakshmi Hebbalkar and HK Patil outlining financial and structural support measures at the International Women Entrepreneurship Day, organised by the Federation of Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI).

Women and Child Development Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar announced that the government would offer loans of up to Rs 5 crore at 3 per cent annual interest for women seeking to start or expand businesses. She added that Rs 32,000 crore had been released under the Gruhalakshmi scheme, which she said was helping women move toward economic independence.

Tourism and Law Minister HK Patil said women’s entrepreneurship in rural and semi-urban regions remained uneven despite strong progress in education and public service. He urged FKCCI to ensure that newly signed collaborations translate into measurable outcomes on the ground.

The FKCCI also signed an MoU with the Japan-India Women’s Forum (JIWF), which FKCCI President Uma Reddy said the MoU will facilitate regular B2B meetings among entrepreneurs in both countries.