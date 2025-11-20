Speaker UT Khader, Basavaraj Horatti take stock of Belagavi session preparations

BELAGAVI: Karnataka Assembly Speaker UT Khader has directed the officials concerned to ensure flawless arrangements for the upcoming winter session of the State Legislature. The session will be held in Belagavi from December 8 to 20.

At a preparatory meeting held at Belagavi’s Suvarna Vidhana Soudha on Wednesday, Khader emphasised that all officials assigned to the session must work with commitment to ensure its smooth and successful conduct. Any issues arising during the session must be immediately brought to the

notice of departments concerned to find a quick solution, he said. He instructed officials to ensure uninterrupted telecommunication and network connectivity, along with proper arrangements for computers and other required infrastructure.

He also stressed that pass distribution must be handled smoothly in coordination with the police department to avoid confusion. Proper time slots should be fixed for schoolchildren and the general public to witness the proceedings, he said. Special arrangements will be made for students, Poura karmikas, members of the transgender community and women to observe the legislative proceedings, he added.

Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti instructed the officials to ensure proper accommodation and transport for ministers, legislators, officials and marshals. Medical teams will be deployed in hotels where ministers and MLAs are staying, as well as at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, with a fully equipped ambulance on standby, he said. Selected groups of 30 students from local universities will be provided extended time to observe the proceedings, Horatti added.