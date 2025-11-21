Congress, BJP spar over Karnataka jeans units shutdown; CM approves Rs 22 crore effluent plant to reopen units

BALLARI : The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board’s (KSPCB) move to shut down 36 jeans washing units in Ballari has snowballed into a political confrontation, with Congress and BJP leaders engaging in heated exchanges over its impacts on thousands of workers as well as the owners of the firms.

The development comes a day after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, in a meeting with Ballari MP, local MLAs and district officials, assured to solve the issue and reopen all 36 jeans washing units which had been sealed two weeks ago.

The secretary of the jeans washing units association said the CM has approved Rs 22 crore to set up a common effluent treatment plant, which the association will operate and maintain. Ballari City MLA Nara Bharath Reddy accused the BJP of spreading misinformation and insisted that the Congress government is committed to strengthening the district’s textile ecosystem.

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition at the Lok Sabha, has promised to make Ballari as the jeans capital of India. He will inaugurate the Jeans Textile Park in Ballari in the last quarter of this fiscal, and Ballari will get all infrastructure it deserves, said Congress leader Bharath Reddy, adding that the closures were ordered solely on environmental grounds.

Former BJP MLA Gali Somashekara Reddy, however, blamed the crisis on what he described as the Congress government’s failure to support the denim-washing sector. “Because of Congress negligence, the industry is collapsing. Rahul Gandhi talks about making Ballari the jeans capital, but his actions tell a different story,” he said.

Meanwhile, several jeans washing unit owners expressed concern that despite both the Congress and the BJP repeatedly promising infrastructure and policy support, the goal of transforming Ballari into the jeans capital of India is yet to become a reality.