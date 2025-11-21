Decision on KPCC chief solely with Congress top brass: Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi

BELAGAVI: As speculation over a possible change of state Congress president continues to simmer within the Karnataka Congress, Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi has dismissed the ongoing debate, stating that the decision rests entirely with the party high command and not with its state leaders.

Satish was reacting to recent remarks made by Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar regarding the KPCC president post and said, “If there is any discussion on the KPCC presidency, it should be asked to DK Shivakumar himself. We have nothing to do with it. If the Congress high command wants him to continue, he will. If not, then he won’t. It is as simple as that.”

Taking a dig at the subject, the minister reminded that former KPCC president Dr G Parameshwara had served eight years in the role. “Who knows, even Shivakumar may continue for eight years, may be even one day more,” Satish quipped. Satish also took aim at predictions within his own party about a so-called “November revolution.”

“Some of our own people said there would be a revolution in November. Tomorrow is November 21. I still don’t see any revolution,” he remarked, adding, “Those who spoke about it should now explain where this revolution has gone.”