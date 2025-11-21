Government to expedite formation of committee to review SEP: Karnataka Minister Sudhakar

BENGALURU: Minister for Higher Education M C Sudhakar on Thursday said the government would soon form a committee to review the State Education Policy (SEP) report, which was submitted three months ago.

In a press meet, Sudhakar said, “The principal secretary for higher education has changed three times in the past few months. This might have slipped in between. We already had an interim report on SEP, which we implemented.”

When the Congress came to power in the state, it had promised to replace the National Education Policy with the State Education Policy. However, there was a delay in the submission of the SEP report.

The Sukhadeo Thorat committee submitted its report three months ago. Once it was submitted, the government had promised that a committee would be formed to review the report and highlight the important points, as it was an elaborate one.