Half-way mark is here, but no easy answers to Karnataka leadership riddle

BENGALURU: As the Congress government reached the half-way mark of its tenure on Thursday, the looming change in leadership and the likely cabinet reshuffle have pushed the party into a tight spot at the national and state level, according to political analysts.

The High Command is sandwiched between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who is reiterating that he will continue in the post and present the next state budget, and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who is indirectly reminding the leadership about the pact that was struck over the change in the CM post when the party wrested power in 2023.

Shivakumar’s statement of sacrificing the KPCC president post implied that he is ready to give up provided the leadership issue is settled. When Shivakumar, along with his younger brother and former Bengaluru rural MP, D K Suresh, met the AICC president Mallikarjuna Kharge in New Delhi recently, he stressed that they have toiled hard to bring the party into power in the state.

Siddaramaiah has mooted a reshuffle of the cabinet highlighting his role in the party clinching power. Sources said Kharge was playing it safe as the issues need more consultations.

Rahul Gandhi, the source of power in the Congress, met Siddaramaiah but denied an audience to Shivakumar as the latter would have put him in an embarrassing situation reminding him about the power sharing pact, said a Congress leader.

Shivakumar is, however, continuing his efforts to meet Rahul. While Siddaramaiah is likely to visit New Delhi on November 23 to meet the high command leaders, including Rahul, Kharge and K C Venugopal, AICC general secretary (organisation).