Half-way mark is here, but no easy answers to Karnataka leadership riddle

BENGALURU: As the Congress government reached the half-way mark of its tenure on Thursday, the looming change in leadership and the likely cabinet reshuffle have pushed the party into a tight spot at the national and state level, according to political analysts.
The High Command is sandwiched between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who is reiterating that he will continue in the post and present the next state budget, and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who is indirectly reminding the leadership about the pact that was struck over the change in the CM post when the party wrested power in 2023.
Shivakumar’s statement of sacrificing the KPCC president post implied that he is ready to give up provided the leadership issue is settled. When Shivakumar, along with his younger brother and former Bengaluru rural MP, D K Suresh, met the AICC president Mallikarjuna Kharge in New Delhi recently, he stressed that they have toiled hard to bring the party into power in the state.
Siddaramaiah has mooted a reshuffle of the cabinet highlighting his role in the party clinching power. Sources said Kharge was playing it safe as the issues need more consultations.
Rahul Gandhi, the source of power in the Congress, met Siddaramaiah but denied an audience to Shivakumar as the latter would have put him in an embarrassing situation reminding him about the power sharing pact, said a Congress leader.
Shivakumar is, however, continuing his efforts to meet Rahul. While Siddaramaiah is likely to visit New Delhi on November 23 to meet the high command leaders, including Rahul, Kharge and K C Venugopal, AICC general secretary (organisation).
The CM’s camp is hoping that the high command will give its nod for the cabinet reshuffle with KKRDB chairman Dr Ajay Singh and CM’s legal advisor A S Ponnanna openly staking claim. Too many have been lobbying for cabinet berths as Siddaramaiah set the ball rolling by stating that the high command had asked him to go for cabinet reshuffle five months ago.
Meanwhile, Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara speaking to reporters in Bengaluru on Thursday clarified that the statements of the state leaders on changes have no significance as it should come from the high command.
“We have delivered the goods in two- and-half years and implemented the Five Guarantees. But the state finances should be fine-tuned further which Siddaramaiah will do as he has the experience of presenting 16 budgets and would present the next one as well”, he said.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s close aide and Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi said that he has nothing to say about changes as the CM himself has stated that he will continue as CM for five years and present the next budget.
Leaders not owing allegiance to these two camps told The New Indian Express that they were fed up with the situation as the leadership drama has been taking a toll on the party’s image. “We know that both the camps are trying to outdo each other,” said an MLA.