Karnataka agriculture department plans AI platform to help farmers with advisories, information

BENGALURU: In a first of its kind initiative in India, the Karnataka Agriculture Department is preparing to introduce an Artificial Intelligence-powered platform to provide farmers with region-specific advisories and real-time information.

The system, expected to be launched by Kharif 2026, aims to benefit more than one crore farmers across the State.

Agriculture Department Director GT Putra said the platform is being developed in association with ISRO, Karnataka State Remote Sensing Applications Centre and BEL, and it will be ready in the next few months. The department has signed an MoU with BEL, and the platform will be operated from the department’s head office in Bengaluru, he said.

The AI platform will send comprehensive alerts to the farmers’ phones in Kannada, making it easy for farmers to use.

Deepaja SM, the joint director of agriculture (extension, training and e-governance) told The New Indian Express that the project is currently at the proposal stage. “We have data of more than one crore farmers in Karnataka who are registered under the Farmer Registration and Unified Beneficiary Information System (FRUBIS). This includes their location and details,” she said, adding, “From sowing preparation to crop growth and harvesting, farmers will receive advisory messages throughout the agricultural cycle once the platform is ready.”

Deepaja said farmers will receive alerts specific to their region or village. Before the sowing season, they will get monsoon forecasts, including information on early or delayed rains, along with suggestions on the actions they can take.