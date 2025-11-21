Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah refutes claims of leadership change in state; says will present next budget

MYSURU: Rubbishing speculation about the change of leadership in Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah reiterated that he will present the next budget.

“I will continue to present the budget for as long as people expect it from me,” Siddaramaiah told reporters in Chamarajanagar on Thursday when asked if he would lead the Congress in the 2028 Assembly elections in the state.

The Congress government in the state completed the halfway mark of its five-year tenure on Thursday.

“I had only said that a cabinet reshuffle can be done after two and a half years. The topic of leadership change emerged later. The decision on the reshuffle will be taken by the party high command,” Siddaramaiah clarified.

Referring to the jinx associated with Chamarajanagar district, the CM said that he doesn’t believe in such blind belief and superstitions.

“I visit all districts without discrimination. My power is secure now and will remain secure in the future. I am committed to fulfilling the promises made to the people,” he said.

On former MP DK Suresh’s remarks regarding his brother and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar becoming the next CM, Siddaramaiah said he would not react to such comments.

“The Congress has a five-year mandate. We are sincerely working to fulfill the assurances we promised in our manifesto. The talk about a ‘November Revolution’ was created by the media. People will bless the party again, and Congress will retain power in 2028,” Siddaramaiah said.