Karnataka LoP Ashoka calls two-and-a-half years of Congress rule a disaster for Kannadigas

BENGALURU: With the Congress government in Karnataka completing two-and-a-half years in office on Thursday, the opposition BJP said that the party had set a record in corruption.

“The two-and-a-half-year-old Congress rule has been a disaster for Kannadigas,” Leader of Opposition in Assembly and senior BJP leader R Ashoka said.

The Padmanabhanagar MLA said that the Siddaramaiah government has given Karnataka only three things since it came to power in 2023 — corruption, chaos, and a complete collapse of governance.

“Every promise has turned into propaganda, every guarantee has become a burden. In just 30 months, they have broken every record... record corruption, record debt, record mismanagement,” he said, adding that every department is in chaos, every project is stuck, and every scandal is bigger than the last,” Ashoka said, adding that every promise of the State Government has turned into propaganda and every guarantee has become a burden. He also pointed out that the Congress government has completely lost the trust of the people.

“Farmers are angry, youth are jobless, and Bengaluru is sinking under their negligence. Over 2,400 farmers have committed suicide, and even government employees and contractors are ending their lives because the system has become unbearably corrupt and insensitive," he said.

"Bengaluru’s infrastructure has crumbled to a historic low—flooded roads, broken promises, vanishing accountability, and misplaced priorities. Instead of fixing the mess they created, the Congress government has mastered only one art—blaming the Centre for every failure while looting the state without a pause,” he added.