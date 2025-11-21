LKG, UKG classes to be started in 5,000 anganwadis across Karnataka

BENGALURU: Minister for Women and Child Development Lakshmi Hebbalkar announced that LKG and UKG classes would be started in 5,000 anganwadi centres across Karnataka.

She said this while replying to a question posed by children at the 25th Karnataka State Child Rights Parliament at Vidhana Soudha on Thursday.

“In the last two and half years after I became minister, Rs 200 crore has been earmarked for anganwadis. A revolutionary step of starting LKG and UKG will be initiated in 5000 anganwadis across the state from November 28, 2025,” she said.

However, it is difficult to include LKG and UKG classes in anganwadis due to lack of space and proper classrooms. As per data from the government, there are 70,000 anganwadis across the state, of which 50,000 anganwadis are functioning in their own buildings and 20,000 are functioning in government offices adjacent to their buildings, like Bangalore One office, panchayat offices, community halls and rented spaces. She said that ‘Akka Pade’ and Women’s Force, including Home Guards, NCC cadets and women police, will be launched in all districts.