Residents demand action as foamy wastewater continues to pollute River Cauvery

MADIKERI: Numerous court orders, multiple notices, directions from the Human Rights Commission and countless complaints, yet none of these measures have ensured the protection of the River Cauvery, which allegedly continues to bear the brunt of rapid urbanisation.
Recently, foam-filled untreated water was let into the river, and several people who took a dip in the Cauvery near Kushalnagar complained of skin irritation. While residents have demanded strict laws to protect the river, the administration has allegedly turned a deaf ear.
Foaming chemical-laden water flowing into the River Cauvery caused panic among residents, and several Sabarimala pilgrims who entered the river reported itching and other skin problems.
Officials of the Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board confirmed that the foamy water was the result of a pipeline fault, and added that illegal connections were allegedly being attached to unfinished underground drains, causing untreated water to be released into the river.
While officials rushed to the spot and repaired the broken pipelines, the river continues to suffer from unchecked urbanisation, with several commercial establishments allegedly letting untreated wastewater into it.
“River Cauvery is being polluted from its origin in Talacauvery and Bhagamandala, and the situation gets worse in Kushalnagar, where numerous commercial set-ups have encroached on the river’s buffer zone,” said Chandramohan, the convener of the Cauvery Swachata Andolana Committee.
He stated that several commercial buildings, including resorts and factories functioning within Kushalnagar limits, are allegedly letting wastewater directly into the river and no action has been taken to control the problem.
“The riverbank is being neglected due to vote banks,” he alleged, adding that the administration has not initiated stringent laws despite rising pollution levels.
He further lamented that no action has been taken to evict illegal establishments from the river’s buffer zone, despite numerous complaints to the municipality and district administration.
“We have submitted requests demanding stringent laws for the river’s protection to a total of eight Deputy Commissioners and seven Chief Ministers in the past 15 years. But no permanent measures have been put in place to curb illegal activities in the river’s buffer zone, and the river continues to face the brunt,” he said.
He demanded that the district administration maintain a separate file for the protection of the River Cauvery and appoint a nodal officer to ensure its preservation.
When questioned about the action taken by the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board, in-charge officer Umashanker said, “The foamy water was a result of a broken pipeline, which has now been fixed. Notices were issued to the concern to take corrective measures.”
However, residents argue that these notices are issued without any follow-up. “If stringent laws are not passed to preserve River Cauvery, it might be too late to save the river,” Chandramohan opined.
The Human Rights Commission has also instructed the Deputy Commissioner to take measures to control pollution in water bodies in the district. However, the DC was not available for comment.
Toxic water that leaked into the River Cauvery recently caused foaming in the river.