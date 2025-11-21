Residents demand action as foamy wastewater continues to pollute River Cauvery

MADIKERI: Numerous court orders, multiple notices, directions from the Human Rights Commission and countless complaints, yet none of these measures have ensured the protection of the River Cauvery, which allegedly continues to bear the brunt of rapid urbanisation.

Recently, foam-filled untreated water was let into the river, and several people who took a dip in the Cauvery near Kushalnagar complained of skin irritation. While residents have demanded strict laws to protect the river, the administration has allegedly turned a deaf ear.

Foaming chemical-laden water flowing into the River Cauvery caused panic among residents, and several Sabarimala pilgrims who entered the river reported itching and other skin problems.

Officials of the Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board confirmed that the foamy water was the result of a pipeline fault, and added that illegal connections were allegedly being attached to unfinished underground drains, causing untreated water to be released into the river.

While officials rushed to the spot and repaired the broken pipelines, the river continues to suffer from unchecked urbanisation, with several commercial establishments allegedly letting untreated wastewater into it.

“River Cauvery is being polluted from its origin in Talacauvery and Bhagamandala, and the situation gets worse in Kushalnagar, where numerous commercial set-ups have encroached on the river’s buffer zone,” said Chandramohan, the convener of the Cauvery Swachata Andolana Committee.