FIR after woman files complaint seeking probe into ‘vote chori’ charges in Mahadevapura seat

BENGALURU: A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered in connection with the alleged falsification and manipulation of the voter list in the Mahadevapura Assembly Constituency prior to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The Whitefield police registered the case against an unknown political party, unknown private individuals and unknown persons, based on a complaint filed by Y Vinoda, 39, the president of the Congress’ Marathahalli block.

In her complaint, she urged the police to uncover the truth regarding the inclusion of fake voters in the electoral rolls and to bring all those involved in the criminal activity before the law.

Vinoda, a resident of Nallurhalli in Whitefield, filed the complaint on Wednesday. Vinoda stated that she has been deeply distressed and concerned about the recently exposed information regarding the inclusion of fake voters in the voter lists of Mahadevapura Assembly constituency by unknown officials and private individuals during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

“Based on publicly available information, I have learnt that, in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in the Bengaluru Central Parliamentary Constituency, a large number of fake voters were added to the electoral rolls of Mahadevapura Assembly constituency, thereby undermining the public mandate.

It would not have been possible to include such a large number of fake voters in the voter list without the active conspiracy of government officials, members of the political party that benefitted from such manipulation, and other unknown private individuals. The revelation of this voter list fraud is a matter of grave concern relating to our democratic processes,” she stated in her complaint.

The police have registered the case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Section 129 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.