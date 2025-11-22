Karnataka to host first international job fair in Bengaluru for skilled workers in Jan 2026

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government is organising an international job fair in Bengaluru in January 2026 to facilitate the placement of skilled labourers in companies located outside India. This is for the first time that such a fair is being held in the state.

Department of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood is organising this mega event to help skilled workers secure employment with foreign companies outside India.

There is a huge demand for nurses, caretakers (paramedical staff), plumbers, carpenters, mechanics and other skilled labourers outside India, especially in European, Gulf and Middle Eastern countries.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Manoj Kumar Meena, Secretary to the Department of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood, said that India has a strong pool of human resources and many countries have a significant demand for skilled labour. “We have initiated the process of reaching out to companies in various foreign countries that are looking for skilled workers. We are organising a mega international job fair in Bengaluru in January 2026,” he said.

The department is now contacting consulates, reaching out to companies and agencies through email, and conducting roadshows in a few countries.

Further, Manoj Kumar Meena said that taking a cue from the Kerala model, they are organising a nursing conclave where trained nurses from Karnataka can secure placements outside India. Karnataka is one of the states that has an International Migration Centre associated with the Ministry of External Affairs. “This is to ensure ethical migration,” he added.