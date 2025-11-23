Congress’ Karnataka quagmire: No easy way out for high command

The current crisis in the Congress over the chief minister’s post continues to undermine the government’s work. The party’s top leadership saw it coming – since May 2023 – but did nothing decisively to prevent it. Now, as patience is wearing thin for the dramatis personae in the internal power play, the top brass has stepped in to cool the tempers of its state leaders, but there is no easy way for it to deal with the crisis.

The power struggle is intensifying after the government crossed the halfway mark of its five-year term earlier this week. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s respective camps appear to be making every effort to outdo the other, putting the party high command in a bind.

Legislators rushing to the national capital to lobby with central leaders; ministers holding dinner meetings, apparently to discuss political strategies; Shivakumar visiting the central prison to meet two of his party MLAs housed as under-trial prisoners; and some legislators openly appealing for the central leadership’s intervention to end the confusion, indicate rumblings in the party.

Those privy to the unfolding developments in the Grand Old Party see them as an effort by Shivakumar to keep his claim for the top post alive while Siddaramaiah continues to firmly assert himself.

Siddaramaiah’s repeated claims that he would present the next state budget and continue as the CM for the full five years convey a clear message to his political detractors within the party, as well as to the officials.