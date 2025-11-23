Gadag farmers mark 10 years of Mahadayi protest; plan ‘Delhi Chalo’ campaign

GADAG: The Mahadayi river water dispute protest, a relentless movement that began on July 16, 2015, has now crossed a somber milestone of 10 years and four months.

With their demands still unmet, the agitators are planning to escalate their struggle by taking it to the national capital with a ‘Delhi Chalo’ campaign scheduled for December 1.The protest, which started in Naragund and Hubballi, has seen thousands of farmers from Gadag, Dharwad and surrounding districts maintain a continuous presence for over 3,800 days.

Initially launched by farmers under the banner of Karnataka Raita Sena (KRS), led by Veeresh Sobaradmath, the agitation once garnered widespread support, including from the Kannada film industry. Protesters accuse successive governments and politicians from both the Congress and BJP of using the Mahadayi issue as a “vote bank”, making promises during elections but failing to act once in power.

Despite numerous delegations meeting Chief Ministers over the years, from B S Yediyurappa to the current Siddaramaiah government, the farmers have returned with only assurances. Hopes were particularly high when Basavaraj Bommai, who is familiar with the project’s details, became CM, yet the project remains stalled.

“The protest is still on, and we hope to get water, but our political leaders must take interest and implement the project,” said KRS leader Veeresh Sobaradmath.

“We are planning a ‘Delhi Chalo’ campaign on December 1. We will protest in front of Aranya Bhavan in Delhi and will not to come back without getting a green signal,” he said. Over 1,500 farmers from the region are expected to join the campaign, signalling a renewed and intensified phase in their long-standing fight for water.