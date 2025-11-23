HD Deve Gowda vows JDS will stay with NDA; slams Siddaramaiah over past CM claims

BENGALURU: JDS national president and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda on Saturday said that his party would not sever its alliance with the NDA under any circumstance.

“We have complete faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah,” he said.

Addressing party workers and leaders after inaugurating the JDS silver jubilee celebrations, Gowda said, “We stand firmly with NDA. A strong government is in place under PM Modi. Our workers and leaders must never forget this.”

“In the interest of the nation, we must continue to work together. The Congress must be taught a lesson for its bad governance.”

Gowda expressed displeasure over Siddaramaiah’s statement in Chamarajanagar that he would never have become the CM if he had remained in JDS.

"I was ready to make him CM,” Gowda claimed. He recounted that Sonia Gandhi insisted on making Dharam Singh CM.

“In Kashmir, you made Ghulam Nabi Azad Deputy CM and Mufti Mohammad Sayeed the CM.

In the same way, I went to Sonia Gandhi’s doorstep three times requesting her to make Siddaramaiah the CM. If Siddaramaiah wants clarity, he may ask her. Sonia Gandhi knows the truth. Ahmed Patel knew it too. Sonia was opposed to making you (Siddaramaiah) CM,” he said. He said to help the party win 58 seats, he had borrowed Rs 2 crore at midnight from a land dealer. “Where was Siddaramaiah then? When you speak, show at least some integrity.”