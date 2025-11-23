Karnataka Civil Supplies Minister Muniyappa urges Congress high command to resolve leadership crisis

KOLAR: Karnataka Food and Civil Supplies Minister KH Muniyappa on Saturday said that he will urge the Congress high command to address the leadership crisis in Karnataka.

Speaking to The New Sunday Express, the Congress leader said that he has already spoken to AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge to resolve the issue.

The minister said that he would also speak to AICC general secretaries in-charge of party affairs in Karnataka. The high command will take appropriate steps in this regard, he said, adding that he will urge the high command to resolve the tussle at the earliest.

“Our government promises guarantee schemes in the election manifesto, and we have successfully implemented it. It has become a boon for the needy. The government is working towards a development path,” he added.

On AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala’s recent directive to Congress leaders to not speak about the change of guard issue, Muniyappa said that everyone in the party should abide by the high comm-and’s decision.

“The high command’s word is final,” he added.