Karnataka Congress power tussle affecting governance; party should clarify CM: LoP Ashoka

BENGALURU: Opposition Leader in the Assembly R Ashoka said the administrative machinery in the state has become inactive due to the ongoing power tussle in the Congress, and the party high command should immediately clarify who is the Chief Minister.

He claimed that due to the power struggle between CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, the government has come to a standstill. MLAs supporting Shivakumar are fighting to install him in the CM’s post, and the fight has reached a crucial stage. If Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge do not take a decision, the government will not function, officials will not work, and the administrative machinery will be in coma, he said.

The BJP leader said some Congress leaders are working to save Siddaramaiah, while another group is working to remove him. The people of the state are suffering due to the power struggle. The situation has reached such a pass that Shivakumar had gone to jail to seek the support of two MLAs, who are undertrial prisoners, Ashoka said.

Meanwhile, in New Delhi, BJP state president BY Vijayendra told the media that the government completing two-and-half years in office itself is an achievement, as it has failed on all fronts. The government talks about implementing guarantee schemes, but has increased the prices of all essential commodities, failed to solve farmers’ issues, and reduced funds for many important departments, he said.

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya said Karnataka has been reduced to a ‘Scam Sarkara’ hiding behind the label of a ‘Guarantee Sarkara’, governance is crumbling and critical sectors are unattended. “Congratulations to the Congress government for completing 2.5 years of misgovernance and arbitrary rule in Karnataka,” the MP stated on X.