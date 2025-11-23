No leader can replace Siddaramaiah now, says ex-MLA Vatal Nagaraj

MANGALURU: Kannada activist and former MLA Vatal Nagaraj on Sunday warned that any move to replace Chief Minister Siddaramaiah would be “playing with fire,” claiming that no political party in Karnataka currently has a leader capable of filling his role.

Addressing reporters in Mangaluru, Nagaraj said Siddaramaiah’s removal “is unnecessary,” asserting that neither the Congress, BJP nor JD(S) has a suitable alternative. “He is a man with wonderful ideas and all the capabilities required to be chief minister. He has run the state efficiently for over seven years. There is no one who can replace him,” he said.

Nagaraj cautioned that attempts to unseat Siddaramaiah could trigger statewide unrest. “There will be a revolution in the state if he is removed. Thousands will be ready to go to jail. Such a move will not help Karnataka in any way,” he remarked.

On the question of a Dalit chief minister, he said Karnataka could consider the possibility after Siddaramaiah completes his tenure. “He has presented the state budget 13–14 times. He has served as Deputy Chief Minister. He brings strength and respect to the Congress,” he added.

Convention on Kasaragod Issue

Vatal Nagaraj announced that Kannada organisations will hold a convention in Bengaluru in the second week of December, followed by highway blockades on the Gundlupet–Wayanad and Mangaluru–Kasaragod routes in the third week. The protest is aimed at opposing the “alleged imposition of Malayalam” on Kannadigas in Kerala’s Kasaragod district.

He alleged that Kannada language and culture in Kasaragod are being “systematically weakened” by prioritising Malayalam and appointing Malayalam-speaking teachers in Kannada-medium schools. Citing the absence of strong Kannada leadership in the region after stalwarts like Manjeshwara Govinda Pai and Kayyara Kinhanna Rai, Nagaraj said Karnataka must “seriously rethink its approach to Kasaragod.” The Bengaluru convention will adopt resolutions on the matter, he said.

Nagaraj also expressed concern that Karnataka is “increasingly becoming a land of outsiders,” claiming locals are being overlooked in recruitment, especially in the IT-BT sector. He urged the government to implement job reservations for locals as recommended in the Sarojini Mahishi Report.