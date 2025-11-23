Prahlad Joshi accuses Congress of buying MLAs amid Karnataka leadership tussle

HUBBALLI: Reacting sharply to the ongoing leadership tussle in the Congress government in Karnataka, Union Minister for Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs, and New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi has charged that both camps within the party are engaged in buying and influencing MLAs.

Speaking to the media in Hubballi on Saturday, Joshi, without naming Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, said that Congress leaders are even meeting MLAs in jail, trying to secure support. Shivakumar had met Congress MLAs Vinay Kulkarni and Veerendra Puppy in Bengaluru Central Prison recently.

Joshi, however, clarified that the BJP does not want the Congress government in the state to fall.

“The people have given them a mandate. Let them govern for five years,” he said.

He accused the government of losing focus on governance and allowing massive corruption in the police department.

“The MLAs have been getting transfers done by receiving bribes. The Congress has been betraying the people who gave them a massive mandate,” he said.

“Siddaramaiah goes to Delhi, claiming he will remain the CM. Shivakumar follows, asking that Siddaramaiah be replaced. One wants the chair… the other won’t leave it,” Joshi said.