Siddaramaiah aide KN Rajanna calls on Shivakumar to follow AICC diktat on KPCC post, DCM role

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s aide and former cooperation minister KN Rajanna suggested that Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar follow the AICC dictum that he would be KPCC president until the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Rajanna hit out at Shivakumar’s brother and former Bengaluru Rural MP DK Suresh, who reportedly stated that Siddaramaiah would keep his word on power sharing.

“The AICC letter had a clear mention that Siddaramaiah would be Chief Minister and DK Shivakumar the lone DCM, and also KPCC president up to the Lok Sabha elections. Can Shivakumar follow that dictum? Those who wish others should be ‘satya harishchandra’ cannot be corrupt themselves,” he told reporters.

Meanwhile, his MLC son Rajendra met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi a couple of weeks ago, creating a buzz that Rajanna would join the BJP ahead of the next assembly elections. Rajendra, one of the ten directors of Krishak Bharati Cooperative Limited (KRIBHCO) said he met Shah on the sidelines of the election for the KRIBHCO president’s post. He admitted he had discussed the state’s political situation, while speaking to reporters in New Delhi on Saturday.

Rajendra has been lobbying for the reinduction of his father Rajanna into the cabinet if Siddaramaiah reshuffles his team. He met AICC general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal several times at the behest of Siddaramaiah, according to sources. Rajanna was dismissed from the cabinet as he had indirectly criticised Leader of Oppsition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Vote Chori’ campaign, which the latter had launched from Bengaluru.