Tigress that killed farmer united with cubs, relocated in Karnataka's Mullur

BENGALURU: The tigress that killed a farmer on October 26 was captured by Karnataka forest department officials after a detailed patrolling and capture operation exercise of 20 days, in Mullur, near Bandipur Tiger Reserve.

The tigress, aged around 8-9 years old, had five cubs. All the cubs were also captured and reunited with their mother on Thursday. They were released in a conducive habitat on Friday.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Wildlife, PC Rai, said, “The tigress was released after a thorough medical examination. Her canines and claws are intact. Her cubs are also very young and healthy, and, therefore, relocation was decided.”

He added that animals which are not ailing, injured or old will not be kept at rescue centres but will be relocated.

The tigress had killed a farmer, identified as Rajashekhar, on October 26, in Mullur, near his tomato farm. The farmer had entered the marshy landscape to collect wood pieces, not realising that he was close to the cubs. Out of instinct, the tigress had pounced on him.

“With this incident, she cannot be termed as a man-eater, as there has been repeated killing by her. The death of circumstantial and besides she has cubs, not above 45 days old. Soon after the incident, when cages were kept to capture her, two cubs were rescued,” the officials from Bandipur said.